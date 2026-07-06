NIA Charges Hafiz Saeed in Pahalgam Terror Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack by filing a comprehensive chargesheet targeting Hafiz Saeed, the notorious chief of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy organization, The Resistance Front (TRF). This comes as a continuation of the exhaustive 1,597-page document outlining the attack's details.

Charged in his capacity as the leader of LeT and TRF, Saeed faces accusations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The charges link him to a broader conspiracy orchestrated from Pakistan, pointing to efforts to wage war against India.

The original chargesheet, filed in December 2025, accused Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt and others involved in the April 22, 2025, attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident saw religion-based violence leading to 25 tourist fatalities and one civilian death. With continued investigations, the NIA aims to uncover the extent of Pakistan's involvement in fostering terrorism against India.