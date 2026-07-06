The Un Human Rights Council On Monday Passed A Motion Condemning The Escalating Violence Committed By The Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces Rsf In Sudans Alobeid And Setting Up An Urgent Inquiry Into Abuses There Britain

The U.N. Human Rights Council took decisive action on Monday by passing a motion denouncing the escalating violence perpetrated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's al-Obeid.

Britain, supported by 14 other states, warned of potential large-scale atrocities amid the RSF's mounting forces around the city, reminiscent of the takeover of al-Fashir in North Darfur last year. Britain's Human Rights Ambassador Eleanor Sanders emphasized the need to prevent repetition of such horrors.

As the U.N. human rights chief cautioned of a looming catastrophe, the RSF denied the abuses, with China distancing itself from the Council's decision to investigate without the involved country's consent.