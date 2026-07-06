U.N. Condemns Sudan's Escalating RSF Violence
The United Nations Human Rights Council has condemned the violence by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's al-Obeid, initiating an urgent inquiry into the abuses. Britain and other nations highlight the risk of large-scale atrocities, noting the resemblance to past conflicts in Sudan.
The U.N. Human Rights Council took decisive action on Monday by passing a motion denouncing the escalating violence perpetrated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's al-Obeid.
Britain, supported by 14 other states, warned of potential large-scale atrocities amid the RSF's mounting forces around the city, reminiscent of the takeover of al-Fashir in North Darfur last year. Britain's Human Rights Ambassador Eleanor Sanders emphasized the need to prevent repetition of such horrors.
As the U.N. human rights chief cautioned of a looming catastrophe, the RSF denied the abuses, with China distancing itself from the Council's decision to investigate without the involved country's consent.