U.N. Condemns Sudan's Escalating RSF Violence

The United Nations Human Rights Council has condemned the violence by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's al-Obeid, initiating an urgent inquiry into the abuses. Britain and other nations highlight the risk of large-scale atrocities, noting the resemblance to past conflicts in Sudan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Un Human Rights Council On Monday Passed A Motion Condemning The Escalating Violence Committed By The Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces Rsf In Sudans Alobeid And Setting Up An Urgent Inquiry Into Abuses There Britain | Updated: 06-07-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 15:00 IST
U.N. Condemns Sudan's Escalating RSF Violence
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The U.N. Human Rights Council took decisive action on Monday by passing a motion denouncing the escalating violence perpetrated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's al-Obeid.

Britain, supported by 14 other states, warned of potential large-scale atrocities amid the RSF's mounting forces around the city, reminiscent of the takeover of al-Fashir in North Darfur last year. Britain's Human Rights Ambassador Eleanor Sanders emphasized the need to prevent repetition of such horrors.

As the U.N. human rights chief cautioned of a looming catastrophe, the RSF denied the abuses, with China distancing itself from the Council's decision to investigate without the involved country's consent.

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