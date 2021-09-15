Left Menu

Indian Youth Congress to celebrate PM Modi's birthday as 'National Unemployment Day'

Indian Youth Congress will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as "National Unemployment Day" on September 17.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 18:34 IST
Indian Youth Congress to celebrate PM Modi's birthday as 'National Unemployment Day'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Youth Congress will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as "National Unemployment Day" on September 17. Various programmes will be organised by the Indian Youth Congress all across the country on the occasion.

Srinivas BV, National President of Indian Youth Congress, said: "The youth of the country is roaming unemployed on the streets today. The Modi government came to power by making big promises of giving 2 crore jobs per year, but today the central government is completely silent on the issue of employment." "According to the reports, unemployed graduates are wandering on the streets today, but the government is busy in its branding by spreading its false propaganda," he added.

In a statement, the IYC said that the unemployment rate in the country has increased from 2.4 per cent to 10.3 per cent in one year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021