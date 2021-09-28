Left Menu

Chile lawmakers take 'first step' towards easing abortion rules

"This is a first step and we are not going to stop fighting until abortion is legal, free and safe for all women in Chile." The bill will now have to be reviewed by the legislative body's Commission for Women and Gender Equity and then be voted on again in the Chamber of Deputies, before moving up to the Senate.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 23:51 IST
Chile lawmakers take 'first step' towards easing abortion rules

Chile's lower Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday a plan to debate a bill that would expand the legal access for women to get abortions, despite opposition from the South American country's center-right government.

The lower house passed the motion with 75 votes in favor versus 68 against and two abstentions, which allows it to move forward examining the bill that proposed legalizing termination of pregnancy up to 14 weeks. The bill still faces a lengthy process before it could become law. Chile in 2017 legalized abortion for women under conditions where their life was in danger, a fetus was unviable or when a pregnancy had resulted from rape.

"We are happy and excited because we have taken a tremendous step, which we did not expect, to be honest, in terms of the rights of women," said lawmaker Maite Orsini, one of the promoters of the bill. "This is a first step and we are not going to stop fighting until abortion is legal, free and safe for all women in Chile."

The bill will now have to be reviewed by the legislative body's Commission for Women and Gender Equity and then be voted on again in the Chamber of Deputies, before moving up to the Senate. A number of countries around conservative Latin America have taken steps to decriminalize abortion, including Argentina https://www.reuters.com/article/us-argentina-abortion-idUSKBN2940LG last year and Mexico, where the Supreme Court unanimously ruled https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-supreme-court-rules-criminalizing-abortion-is-unconstitutional-2021-09-07 this month that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
2
Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
NASA launches powerful Landsat 9 satellite to monitor Earth's landscapes

NASA launches powerful Landsat 9 satellite to monitor Earth's landscapes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021