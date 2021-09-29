Author Raghuvendra Tanwar meets PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the discussion with author and academic Raghuvendra Tanwar who met him and spoke about his work on India's partition.
"Had an outstanding discussion with author and academic, Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar. He spoke to me about his work on India's partition as well as other aspects relating to history. He is a fine mind and am glad to see his passion towards history," PM Modi said in a tweet.
The author also presented copies of his work to the Prime Minister. (ANI)
