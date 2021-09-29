Left Menu

Author Raghuvendra Tanwar meets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the discussion with author and academic Raghuvendra Tanwar who met him and spoke about his work on India's partition.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 17:16 IST
Author Raghuvendra Tanwar meets PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with author Raghuvendra Tanwar (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the discussion with author and academic Raghuvendra Tanwar who met him and spoke about his work on India's partition.

"Had an outstanding discussion with author and academic, Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar. He spoke to me about his work on India's partition as well as other aspects relating to history. He is a fine mind and am glad to see his passion towards history," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The author also presented copies of his work to the Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

