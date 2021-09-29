Left Menu

Five gendarmes killed in attack on mining convoy in Mali - army

Mali's army said in a statement that the convoy had been attacked by "terrorists" along a stretch of road between the towns of Sebabougou and Kwala, 188 kilometres (117 miles) from the capital Bamako. A local supplier had hired the convoy to deliver equipment to the Morila Gold Mine, which Australian lithium miner Firefinch acquired last year from AngloGold Ashanti and Barrick Gold, Firefinch's managing director told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 29-09-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 17:54 IST
Five gendarmes killed in attack on mining convoy in Mali - army
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mali

Five gendarmes were killed and four were injured when a convoy they were escorting to an Australian-owned gold mine in southern Mali came under attack by militants, the army said. The al Qaeda-linked Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) has claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack, Menastream, a risk consultancy group that monitors jihadist activity across the Sahel region, reported on Wednesday.

Armed attacks by Islamist militants and other groups are common across vast swathes of Mali and its neighbors Burkina Faso and Niger, despite a heavy presence of international troops. Thousands of civilians have been killed and millions displaced. Mali's army said in a statement that the convoy had been attacked by "terrorists" along a stretch of road between the towns of Sebabougou and Kwala, 188 kilometers (117 miles) from the capital Bamako.

A local supplier had hired the convoy to deliver equipment to the Morila Gold Mine, which Australian lithium miner Firefinch acquired last year from AngloGold Ashanti and Barrick Gold, Firefinch's managing director told Reuters on Wednesday. "We only have limited details at this early stage but we can confirm the convoy was transporting a supplier's equipment to Morila," Managing Director Michael Anderson said in an email.

Militants have sometimes targeted mining companies in recent years. Earlier this month they ambushed convoys in Burkina Faso linked to Endeavor Mining and Iamgold Corp. At least 37 people were killed when gunmen in Burkina Faso ambushed a convoy from Canadian miner Semafo in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021