U.S. DHS plans to issue new memo ending Trump-era immigration policy
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday it intends to issue new memo in the coming weeks ending the "remain in Mexico" immigration program.
The department issued a memo in June ending the program implemented by former President Donald Trump, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), but a Texas judge ruled MPP must be restarted.
