France's Macron: I hope tensions with Algeria will soon ease
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-10-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 11:31 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he hoped diplomatic tensions with Algeria would soon ease.
"My wish is that is that we can calm things down because I think it is better to talk to one another, and to make progress," Macron told France Inter radio in an interview, adding he had "very cordial" relations with Algeria's President.
