France's Macron: I hope tensions with Algeria will soon ease

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he hoped diplomatic tensions with Algeria would soon ease.

"My wish is that is that we can calm things down because I think it is better to talk to one another, and to make progress," Macron told France Inter radio in an interview, adding he had "very cordial" relations with Algeria's President.

