UK says considering more safety measures for lawmakers after attack

The British authorities are considering more safety measures for parliamentarians after a lawmaker was stabbed to death, interior minister Priti Patel told Sky News on Sunday.

Conservative David Amess, 69, was knifed repeatedly in the attack at about midday on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, during a meeting with constituents in a church.

