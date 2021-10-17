UK says considering more safety measures for lawmakers after attack
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 13:21 IST
The British authorities are considering more safety measures for parliamentarians after a lawmaker was stabbed to death, interior minister Priti Patel told Sky News on Sunday.
Conservative David Amess, 69, was knifed repeatedly in the attack at about midday on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, during a meeting with constituents in a church.
