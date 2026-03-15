The Cyber Extortion Tragedy: Blackmail and Its Devastating Impact
A 45-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district committed suicide after being blackmailed by cybercriminals who threatened to circulate morphed obscene images of him. He transferred large sums of money to avoid this, but eventually took his life. A criminal case has been filed against unknown individuals.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a 45-year-old man reportedly committed suicide due to relentless cyber extortion. Hemant Dayashankar Pandey, a resident of Kalyan East, was driven to desperation by cybercriminals threatening to distribute doctored obscene images of him online, police confirmed on Sunday.
The investigation revealed Hemant was coerced into sending substantial monetary sums in an attempt to appease the extortionists in the months preceding his death. Despite transferring significant funds, the pressure to fulfill ongoing financial demands ultimately led him to take his own life on January 7. His mobile phone analysis indicated he was strained to procure Rs 2 lakh, even seeking substantial help from his brother.
Authorities have initiated legal action, registering a case under relevant statutes of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Police are actively pursuing leads to identify the perpetrators behind this heinous act, which underscores the perils of digital exploitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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