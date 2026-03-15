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Bobi Wine's Exile: A Fight for Freedom and Democracy

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, who has been in hiding since the presidential election in January, has temporarily left the country. In a video, he shared that he left for "critical engagements" and plans to return to continue advocating for freedom and democracy, challenging Yoweri Museveni's long-standing rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:28 IST
Bobi Wine's Exile: A Fight for Freedom and Democracy
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has reportedly left the country after spending two months in hiding following the January presidential election, which saw incumbent Yoweri Museveni retain power. Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, contested the election results, citing fraud.

In a video message shared on social media platform X, Wine stated that he departed Uganda for essential engagements abroad but did not disclose his current location or the nature of these engagements. Despite his physical absence, he vowed to return and continue his advocacy for democratic reforms.

The government remains silent on Wine's departure, while the military, led by Museveni's son, maintains its pursuit of him. Wine accuses Museveni of undermining democracy, a claim denied by the government, despite repeated allegations of election-related violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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