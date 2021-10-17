Left Menu

Pope condemns attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain, following Amess stabbing

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 17-10-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 16:05 IST
Pope Francis Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis on Sunday condemned recent attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain, in an apparent reference to the stabbing death of parliamentarian David Amess.

The pope, speaking at his Sunday blessing in St. Peters Square, said he was praying for the families of the victims and urged the perpetrators to "abandon the path of violence".

