Family of Delhi trekker advised her not to go, she said it would be year's last one

The family of Anita Rawat, a trekker from Delhi who died along with six others on their way to Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh, had advised her not to go on the trip but she insisted it would be the last one this year.

The mortal remains of the 38-year-old trekker were consigned to flames by her kin here on Sunday.

The 11-member trekking group had taken the Harsil-Chitkul route between Uttarakhand and HP when they were hit by an avalanche.

They had begun the trek from Harsil in Uttarkashi district and were to reach Chitkul via Lamkhaga pass. Seven trekkers lost their lives in the incident.

''We had advised her not to go but she insisted saying it was the last trek of the year. She had just returned from a trek in Mori-Sankri,'' said her father Jyoti Singh struggling to fight back his tears.

The enthusiastic trekker was not aware that it was going to be the last trek of her life, that her irrepressible urge to excel in life was going to end in death.

Singh also complained that if rescue operations were launched immediately after six porters attached with the trekking team reached Sangla in HP, the trekkers could have been saved.

After quitting her job as a dentist at a private hospital in Delhi, Anita was helping her father in his sweets and bakery business.

''She was very promising. From keeping my business accounts to driving, she could do anything. She was very passionate about trekking,'' Singh said in a choked voice when he arrived at the mortuary of Uttarkashi district hospital to collect his daughter's body.

Bodies of five out of six trekkers feared dead on another trekking route in Suderdhunga in Bageshwar district were found on Sunday as the cumulative death toll in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand rose to 77.

