Malaysia supports decision by ASEAN chair on Myanmar summit attendance

Malaysia "fully supports" the decision made by Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair Brunei on the issue of representation from Myanmar at its leader's summit, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Twitter on Tuesday.

A meeting of leaders from ASEAN nations kicked off without a Myanmar representative after its junta leader was excluded for failure to follow a regional peace deal and the ruling military refused to send junior representation.

