Malaysia supports decision by ASEAN chair on Myanmar summit attendance

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 26-10-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 09:53 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia "fully supports" the decision made by Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair Brunei on the issue of representation from Myanmar at its leader's summit, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Twitter on Tuesday.

A meeting of leaders from ASEAN nations kicked off without a Myanmar representative after its junta leader was excluded for failure to follow a regional peace deal and the ruling military refused to send junior representation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

