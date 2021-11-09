Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Tunisian police fire tear gas on protesters asking to close a garbage dump

Tunisian police fired tear gas on Monday on protesters who refused an authority's decision to reopen a controlled landfill in the southern town of Agareb, the first test for the government appointed by president Kais Saied who seized executive power in July. Closure of controlled landfill this year in Agareb caused thousands of tons of household waste to accumulate for about a month in the streets, markets and even hospitals of Sfax, the second largest Tunisian city.

African Union, U.S. see small window of opportunity to end Ethiopia fighting

The African Union and the United States see a small window of opportunity to end fighting in Ethiopia, they said on Monday, as the United Nations warned that the risk of Ethiopia spiralling into a widening civil war is "only too real." The AU envoy for the Horn of Africa, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, and U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo both briefed the U.N. Security Council.

Excitement and emotion aboard a flight from London to New York as travel resumes

In row 22 of a full American Airlines flight from London to New York on Monday morning, Christopher and Zoe Perrotton fastened their seat belts. AA 101 was preparing to take off from London's Heathrow Airport, heading to New York after the United States on Monday lifted https://www.reuters.com/world/us/international-travellers-head-united-states-flights-reopen-2021-11-08 travel restrictions slapped on much of the world as the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

Fire kills four newborns in Indian hospital

Four of 40 infants in the newborn-care unit of a government hospital died in central India when a fire swept through the unit late on Monday, government officials said, the latest in a string of hospital fires https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indian-hospital-fire-kills-10-injures-seven-2021-11-06 in the country this year that have killed dozens. The other newborns at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Madhya Pradesh state, many of them underweight, have been shifted to other wards, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang told reporters after the fire was brought under control.

Amnesty says NSO's Pegasus used to hack phones of Palestinian rights workers

The mobile phones of six Palestinian rights workers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank were hacked using Israeli technology firm NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, Amnesty International and internet security watchdog Citizen Lab said on Monday. The new findings followed NSO's blacklisting last week by the U.S. Commerce Department amid allegations its spyware targeted journalists, rights activists and government officials in several countries.

Brazil's Bolsonaro sees trouble for new spending rules in Senate

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday said he is confident the lower House will vote to raise a government spending cap and stagger payment of court-ordered debts, but he foresees trouble for passage in the Senate. A constitutional amendment must pass twice with at least three fifths of the votes in each chamber, but this one passed a first test in the lower house last week by just four votes.

Russia declares rights lawyer who defended Navalny's group 'foreign agent'

A top Russian human rights lawyer who defended the Anti-Corruption Foundation of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny was added to the Justice Ministry's list of "foreign agents" on Monday. Ivan Pavlov and four other lawyers were placed on the list, now comprising 93 names, of rights activists, journalists, media outlets and others who the ministry says are receiving foreign funding to carry out political activity.

Bolsonaro to join center-right PL party to take on leftist Lula

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro will join the center-right Liberal Party (PL), the party's leader Valdemar Costa Neto said on Monday, aligning forces ahead of the president's re-election bid next year. Bolsonaro confirmed his intention, telling supporters "it might happen as soon as this week."

Nicaragua's Ortega secures another term, U.S. threatens action

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/ortega-murillo-presidential-couple-with-an-iron-grip-nicaragua-2021-11-05 easily locked in a fourth consecutive term after suppressing political rivals, results showed on Monday, leading the United States to warn of possible sanctions and press for free and fair elections. Nicaragua's Supreme Electoral Council said that with nearly all the ballots counted, a preliminary tally had Ortega's Sandinista alliance winning with about 76% of votes.

Poland warns of further large migrant clashes on Belarus border

Thousands of migrants were massing near the Belarus border on Monday, Polish authorities said, as European Union member states called for more sanctions against Minsk and security forces braced for more attempts to force through the frontier. Warsaw has accused Belarus of trying to spark a major confrontation, with video clips showing hundreds of migrants walking towards the Polish border and some trying to breach the fence using spades and other implements.

