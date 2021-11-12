Pregnant woman found dead at south Kolkata home; husband, mother-in-law arrested
The body of a 20-year-old pregnant woman was found hanging at her house in south Kolkata's Tollygunge area, police said on Friday.
Her husband and mother-in-law were arrested after a note was found from the house, they said.
The woman, who was two-month pregnant, allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling using a 'gamcha' (towel) on Thursday night, police said.
''The note, which was recovered, stated that the mother-in-law tortured her, demanding dowry and the situation has been worsening for her, forcing her to take her life,'' a police officer said.
''We have arrested the husband and the mother-in-law and initiated a probe into the matter,'' he said.
