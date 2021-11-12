French ministers warn Russian counterparts over Ukraine security situation
12-11-2021
The French foreign and defence ministers on Friday warned their Russian counterparts of serious consequences over the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, the Foreign and Defense Ministries said in a joint statement.
The French ministers also called on Russia to re-engage in talks over Ukraine by holding a ministerial meeting soon.
