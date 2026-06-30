Canada's Economic Resurgence: April's Unexpected Growth
Canada's economy showed a surprising rebound in April, highlighting a 0.5% monthly growth following a prior contraction. The data from Statistics Canada alleviates fears of a prolonged tariff-induced slowdown, marking the largest monthly economic expansion in nine months.
Canada's economy made a remarkable comeback in April, according to data released on Tuesday. The nation posted a 0.5% growth in GDP from the previous month, easing worries about a protracted downturn led by tariffs.
This growth represents the most significant economic expansion in nine months, as reported by Statistics Canada. The unexpected increase followed a slight contraction in the preceding month.
Experts believe this data suggests a resilient economy, mitigating fears of a more entrenched slowdown due to trade tariffs.