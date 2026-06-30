Heightened Security Ahead of Shri Amarnath Yatra Commencement

As the Shri Amarnath Yatra begins on July 3, Jammu and Kashmir's security forces have ramped up measures with mock drills and a layered security grid. Key logistics and security hubs have been established, with enhanced inter-agency cooperation to ensure the safety and smooth progress of the pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 17:56 IST
Heightened Security Ahead of Shri Amarnath Yatra Commencement
Visuals from the anti-terrorist mock drill (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

With the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra set to begin on July 3, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified preparations. Anti-terror mock drills and a multi-layered security grid have been deployed along the yatra routes to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in association with paramilitary forces, conducted a mock drill on Tuesday at the newly established Yatri Nivas in Srinagar. IGP Kashmir VK Birdi emphasized that the security is being meticulously organized across all yatra districts, involving multiple stakeholders to address any emergency situations.

Further detailing the arrangements, Birdi highlighted the 24/7 surveillance and deployment of specialized teams to tackle high-altitude challenges. Additionally, in Ramban district, the CRPF has set up a significant logistics and security hub at Lambar Ground in Banihal, which serves as a crucial convoy exchange point.

The Lambar Ground camp accommodates approximately 1,500 people and includes community kitchens and lodging facilities. Strict safety protocols are enforced, including a nighttime travel restriction, to ensure the safety of all involved.

The yatra, a pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine, located at around 3,880 meters in the Himalayas of south Kashmir, will run until August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

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