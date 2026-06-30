Ukrainian Bomb Attack Shakes Monaco

A bomb attack in Monaco left three people of Ukrainian descent injured, prompting Ukraine's foreign ministry to liaise with Monaco authorities. The injured individuals are from the same family. Ukraine is currently verifying their citizenship while monitoring the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraine Is In Touch With Authorities In Monaco After A Bomb Attack There Injured Three People Of Ukrainian Descent On Tuesday | Updated: 30-06-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 17:54 IST
Ukrainian Bomb Attack Shakes Monaco
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A bomb attack in Monaco resulted in injuries to three individuals of Ukrainian descent, according to a statement from Ukraine's foreign ministry. The incident has led to diplomatic engagement between Ukraine and Monaco.

Local emergency services have identified all three injured persons as members of the same family. However, their names have not been disclosed.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry is actively checking the citizenship status of the victims as part of its ongoing investigation into the attack's implications.

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