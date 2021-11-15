Army recovers warlike stores in Manipur

Left Menu

In a joint operation with Manipur Police, Indian Army recovered warlike stores including 20 rounds of M-79 grenade launcher near Wabagai Yanbi High School in Kakching district on Saturday.

ANI | Kakching (Manipur) | Updated: 15-11-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 09:51 IST
Visuals from Assam Rifles' operation in Manipur's Kakching district. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The operation is carried out by Phundrei Battalion of Assam rifles.

"Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles, on November 13, in a joint operation with Manipur Police recovered war-like stores to include 20 rounds of M-79 Grenade Launcher near Wabagai Yanbi High School in Kakching District, Manipur," tweeted Indian Army. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

