Army recovers warlike stores in Manipur

In a joint operation with Manipur Police, the Indian Army recovered warlike stores including 20 rounds of M-79 grenade launcher near Wabagai Yanbi High School in Kakching district on Saturday.

The operation is carried out by Phundrei Battalion of Assam rifles.

"Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles, on November 13, in a joint operation with Manipur Police recovered war-like stores to include 20 rounds of M-79 Grenade Launcher near Wabagai Yanbi High School in Kakching District, Manipur," tweeted Indian Army. (ANI)

