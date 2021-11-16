Left Menu

Junior Squash: Delhi girl Anahat Singh wins double crown at two SRFI accredited tourneys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:25 IST
Junior Squash: Delhi girl Anahat Singh wins double crown at two SRFI accredited tourneys
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi school girl Anahat Singh won two successive double crown at Squash and Rackets Federation of India (SRFI)'s 3 Star tournament in Allahabad and Kolkata.

In Allahabad at the Sanjay Gupta Memorial Tournament, 13-year-old Anahat won both women's and girls' U-15 events respectively.

In the age-group category, Anahat beat Unnati Tripathi of Uttarakhand 3-0 while in the women's event, she got better of Sunita Patel of Maharashtra by an identical margin.

In the earlier week, the current India No 1 also won double crown at the Bengal Open in Kolkata.

Anahat defeated Yashi Jain of Rajasthan 3-0 to win the girls' U-15 title. The teenager also beat Rathika Seelan of Tamil Nadu 3-1 to clinch the women's title as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021