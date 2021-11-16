Junior Squash: Delhi girl Anahat Singh wins double crown at two SRFI accredited tourneys

Delhi school girl Anahat Singh won two successive double crown at Squash and Rackets Federation of India (SRFI)'s 3 Star tournament in Allahabad and Kolkata.

In Allahabad at the Sanjay Gupta Memorial Tournament, 13-year-old Anahat won both women's and girls' U-15 events respectively.

In the age-group category, Anahat beat Unnati Tripathi of Uttarakhand 3-0 while in the women's event, she got better of Sunita Patel of Maharashtra by an identical margin.

In the earlier week, the current India No 1 also won double crown at the Bengal Open in Kolkata.

Anahat defeated Yashi Jain of Rajasthan 3-0 to win the girls' U-15 title. The teenager also beat Rathika Seelan of Tamil Nadu 3-1 to clinch the women's title as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)