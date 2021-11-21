Left Menu

EU Commission says Taiwan office in Lithuania does not breach China policy

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 20:13 IST
The European Commission said it does not regard the opening of a representative office from Taiwan in Lithuania as a breach of the EU's one China policy, after Beijing downgraded its diplomatic ties with Vilnius over the move.

"We have made clear in contacts with China and in public statements that this is predominantly a bilateral matter between China and Lithuania, but also since the summer, the EU has stood by Lithuania in the face of sustained coercive measures from China," a spokesperson for the EU's executive Commission said on Sunday.

