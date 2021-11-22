MP cop punished after video of him hitting man goes viral

An assistant police sub inspector was on Monday taken off field duty as punishment after a video showing him kicking and slapping a young man went viral on social media, an official said. The superintendent of police (SP) has attached ASI Hargopal Pandey to the police line and ordered a probe in connection with the incident which took place on Maharani road on Sunday afternoon, Central Kotwali police station inspector Ashok Patidar said. The victim has alleged the ASI asked for Rs 500 for not taking action for riding ''triple seat'', after which an altercation took place.

