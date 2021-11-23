UP DGP, ADG present memento to CM on Police Flag Day
Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goyal and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prashant Kumar presented a memento and pinned a police flag on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Police Flag Day.
ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-11-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 12:09 IST
November 23 is observed as Police Flag Day in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
