UP DGP, ADG present memento to CM on Police Flag Day

Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goyal and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prashant Kumar presented a memento and pinned a police flag on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Police Flag Day.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-11-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 12:09 IST
UP DGP Mukul Goyal, ADG Prashant Kumar present memento to CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
November 23 is observed as Police Flag Day in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

