Two guarantors submit forged documents for POCSO accused who secured bail in Thane; held

Two persons were arrested by the Thane crime branch for allegedly submitting forged documents as sureties for an accused in a POCSO case who secured bail, police said on Tuesday. Pawaskar and Pande had submitted forged ration cards, ID cards of employment and salary slips, the police said in a release.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-11-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:50 IST
Two persons were arrested by the Thane crime branch for allegedly submitting forged documents as sureties for an accused in a POCSO case who secured bail, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Nayan Pawaskar and Ajit Pande, were arrested after they arrived at the court campus on Monday. According to police, the duo stood as a legal guarantee for Torkul Sorajuddin Haque alias Arif Shaikh, who was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Rabale police in Navi Mumbai. Pawaskar and Pande had submitted forged ration cards, ID cards of employment and salary slips, the police said in a release. A case was registered against them at Thane Nagar police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, it said.

