Political Tensions Rise Over Ajit Pawar's Tragic Plane Crash
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calls for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the plane crash death of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, amid accusations of compromised agencies. While supported by opposition leaders, Sharad Pawar insists the crash was accidental. Union Aviation Minister confirms an investigation into the crash.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Banerjee's call was supported by several opposition figures, sparking a contentious debate.
Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) president and the deceased leader's uncle, insisted the crash was an accident and cautioned against politicizing the tragedy. However, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other prominent leaders backed Banerjee, citing the need for an impartial investigation.
The Union Aviation Minister revealed that initial findings suggested poor visibility during the landing attempt. Investigative teams are on-site to gather more data. The BJP, meanwhile, criticized Banerjee, deeming her response as 'petty politics' in a time of mourning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deutsche Bank Under Scrutiny in Money Laundering Investigation
Leaders Demand Probe After NCP Chief Ajit Pawar's Tragic Air Crash
Tragic Crash: The Baramati Airstrip Accident and Its Investigation
Nation Mourns NCP Chief Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise in Air Crash
Tragic Plane Crash Claims Life of Senior NCP Leader Ajit Pawar in Baramati