Political Tensions Rise Over Ajit Pawar's Tragic Plane Crash

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calls for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the plane crash death of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, amid accusations of compromised agencies. While supported by opposition leaders, Sharad Pawar insists the crash was accidental. Union Aviation Minister confirms an investigation into the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:20 IST
Political Tensions Rise Over Ajit Pawar's Tragic Plane Crash
In a significant political development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Banerjee's call was supported by several opposition figures, sparking a contentious debate.

Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) president and the deceased leader's uncle, insisted the crash was an accident and cautioned against politicizing the tragedy. However, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other prominent leaders backed Banerjee, citing the need for an impartial investigation.

The Union Aviation Minister revealed that initial findings suggested poor visibility during the landing attempt. Investigative teams are on-site to gather more data. The BJP, meanwhile, criticized Banerjee, deeming her response as 'petty politics' in a time of mourning.

