Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan agree gas swap
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-11-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 20:49 IST
A gas swap deal up to 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year was signed between Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, Iran state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
"Turkmenistan will sell 5-6 million cubic metres of gas per day to Azerbaijan under the trilateral agreement signed on the sidelines of the ECO Summit in Turkmenistan," IRNA said.
