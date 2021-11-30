Lukashenko says he will ask Putin for nuclear weapons if NATO deploys similar systems to Poland - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 19:07 IST
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said he would ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to give nuclear weapons to Belarus if similar NATO systems are deployed to neighbouring Poland.
"We are ready for this on the territory of Belarus," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russia's RIA news agency published on Tuesday.
