Maha forest dept staffers booked for assaulting Chandrapur villagers during poaching probe

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered under IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions in Chandrapur in Maharashtra after some villagers complained of being assaulted by forest department personnel, police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered on Monday night at Durgapur police station for causing hurt with dangerous weapons and wrongful confinement to extort confession, said Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni.

The residents of Chicholi village have alleged that eight to nine forest department personnel probing a poaching incident hit some of them with plastic rods and also subjected them to electric shocks. Kulkarni said a probe was underway into the incident.

