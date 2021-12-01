3 killed in road accident in UP
Three people were killed after their motorcycle rammed into an electric pole here as the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Chhapia police station area on Monday night, they said.Ramesh Giri 21 was going to his brothers wedding with two others, Indradev Yadav 22 and Sikandar Yadav 23, on the motorcycle.
The incident took place in Chhapia police station area on Monday night, they said.
Ramesh Giri (21) was going to his brother's wedding with two others, Indradev Yadav (22) and Sikandar Yadav (23), on the motorcycle. He lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into an electric pole on the Masaknava-Babhnan road near Karma village, Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh said.
Giri died on the spot while the other two men succumbed to their injuries at the community health centre. All of them were residents of Basti district, he said.
The family members of the deceased have been informed, Singh said.
