Left Menu

3 killed in road accident in UP

Three people were killed after their motorcycle rammed into an electric pole here as the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Chhapia police station area on Monday night, they said.Ramesh Giri 21 was going to his brothers wedding with two others, Indradev Yadav 22 and Sikandar Yadav 23, on the motorcycle.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 01-12-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 00:21 IST
3 killed in road accident in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed after their motorcycle rammed into an electric pole here as the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Chhapia police station area on Monday night, they said.

Ramesh Giri (21) was going to his brother's wedding with two others, Indradev Yadav (22) and Sikandar Yadav (23), on the motorcycle. He lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into an electric pole on the Masaknava-Babhnan road near Karma village, Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

Giri died on the spot while the other two men succumbed to their injuries at the community health centre. All of them were residents of Basti district, he said.

The family members of the deceased have been informed, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021