Left Menu

Jharkhand Police asked to file case over fake tweet announcing lockdown

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 23:15 IST
Jharkhand Police asked to file case over fake tweet announcing lockdown
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government asked the police to lodge a case after a fake screenshot of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's official Twitter handle announcing lockdown was shared.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister's Office said no decision regarding a lockdown was taken by the state government.

''This screenshot of Hon'ble CM @HemantSorenJMM's twitter account in circulation is a fake post. It is REITERATED that no such decision on Covid-19 lockdown has been taken by the state government,'' it tweeted.

''Jharkhand police is instructed to file FIR, identify the miscreants & take action,'' it added.

As per the fake screenshot, all schools, colleges, institutes and religious places will apparently be shut from December 6 to January 1 in view of the omicron variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021