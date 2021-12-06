Dead cows towed down road, IRB invites wrath of Hindu outfit

Mangaluru, Dec 6 (PTI): IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, involved in highway work here, has incurred the wrath of Hindu organisations for towing away two dead cows after tying them to the rear of a vehicle.

A video, showing two carcasses of cows found on national highway 66 being dragged away by using a rope instead of loading them onto the vehicle, has gone viral on social media.

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) expressed anguish over the incident and alleged that the cows are dying daily on the roads due to the unscientific manner in which the highway works are being executed by the IRB infrastructure Developers, entrusted with the task of NH- widening.

A case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered in Udupi district in this connection based on a complaint lodged by an eyewitness, police sources said.

