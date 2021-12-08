Czech government approves sending troops to help on Poland-Belarus border

The Czech government on Wednesday approved the deployment of up to 150 soldiers to aid Poland in stopping the flow of migrants seeking entry from Belarus, Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar said on Twitter.

The plan, subject to approval by parliament, will make the Czech Republic the third outside country to send personnel to the Poland-Belarus border after Estonia and Britain.

