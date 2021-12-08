Czech government approves sending troops to help on Poland-Belarus border
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:53 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
The Czech government on Wednesday approved the deployment of up to 150 soldiers to aid Poland in stopping the flow of migrants seeking entry from Belarus, Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar said on Twitter.
The plan, subject to approval by parliament, will make the Czech Republic the third outside country to send personnel to the Poland-Belarus border after Estonia and Britain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's Prince Charles to open new AstraZeneca research centre
Burkina Faso says it cut internet under national defence provision
Tennis-Britain's Hewett says he is clear to continue wheelchair tennis career
"Come to your senses", Germany urges Britain on N.Ireland
Britain's Prince Charles to open new AstraZeneca research centre