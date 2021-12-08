Left Menu

MP CM condoles demise of Naik Jitendra Kumar, Gen Rawat's PSO, who hailed from Sehore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday paid tributes to Naik Jitendra Kumar, a son of the soil who died along with Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and 11 others in a helicopter crash near Coonoor. Kumar hailed from Sehore district of MP.Tribute to Jitendra Kumar ji, son of the soil of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday paid tributes to Naik Jitendra Kumar, a ''son of the soil'' who died along with Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and 11 others in a helicopter crash near Coonoor. Kumar hailed from Sehore district of MP.

“Tribute to Jitendra Kumar ji, son of the soil of Madhya Pradesh. Son of Sehore also lost his life while discharging his duty in the heart-wrenching helicopter tragedy that took away CDS Bipin Rawat ji. May God grant peace to the departed soul,” Chouhan said in a tweet.

Naik Jitendra Kumar, who was one of Rawat's Personal Security Officers, belonged to Dhamanda village in Sehore district, an official said here.

Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

