President Biden promised 'more military capabilities' to central European NATO countries -Lithuanian president's adviser
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 10-12-2021 03:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 03:08 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
U.S. President Joe Biden promised central European NATO members "additional military capabilities" and pledged to involve them in decisions about the region, in a phone call on Thursday, Lithuania's presidential advisor said.
Biden said on Wednesday he hoped for an announcement by Friday of high-level meetings with Russia and major NATO allies to discuss Moscow's concerns and the possibility of "bringing down the temperature along the eastern front."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COLUMN-No shock and awe after U.S.-led emergency oil release: Kemp
U.S. puts Chinese firms helping military on trade blacklist
China says strongly opposes U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies
U.S. should not have any illusions about Taiwan, says China
China says strongly opposes U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies