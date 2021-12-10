Hungarian court to rule on challenge to EU law, says Orban
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 10-12-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 12:34 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's constitutional court is expected to rule on a government motion challenging the supremacy of European Union law on Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio.
Last month the court discussed a challenge by the justice minister to an EU court ruling that said Budapest broke EU laws designed to protect refugees by deporting them to the Serbian border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- European Union
- Serbian
- Budapest
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Hungary to start talks on permission for Sputnik Light
COVID-19: Hungary to start talks on permission for Sputnik Light
Hungary to tighten controls on air travel from seven African countries
Speed skating-Hungary's Shaoang Liu wins first World Cup race of season
Hungary parliament clears way for government's LGBT referendum as election nears