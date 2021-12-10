Left Menu

Hungarian court to rule on challenge to EU law, says Orban

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 10-12-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 12:34 IST
Hungary's constitutional court is expected to rule on a government motion challenging the supremacy of European Union law on Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio.

Last month the court discussed a challenge by the justice minister to an EU court ruling that said Budapest broke EU laws designed to protect refugees by deporting them to the Serbian border.

