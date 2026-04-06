Youth Surge in Hungary: A Crucial Election Tipping Point

As Hungary nears a critical election, young voters disillusioned with Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government are backing the opposition, signaling a potential shift. Many youths are contemplating emigration if Orban remains in power.

The younger demographic appears pivotal, with polls indicating centre-right rival Peter Magyar poses a significant threat to Orban's leadership. Rising emigration numbers amid economic challenges highlight the urgency surrounding education and affordable housing concerns.

Orban's government's measures, like tax breaks for under-25s, face skepticism from youth, while dissatisfaction over corruption and services grows. Opposition leader Magyar promises to address these issues, aiming to rechannel EU funds into pivotal areas for the younger generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)