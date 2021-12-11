Canada imposing sanctions against four Myanmar entities - foreign ministry
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 11-12-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 00:02 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canada, acting with the United States and Britain, is imposing sanctions on four Myanmar entities in response to the "military's ongoing repression" in the Asian country, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Ottawa will not hesitate to take further measures if need be, the statement said. The sanctions target military entities responsible for supporting Myanmar's armed forces, which seized power in February this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Canada
- Britain
- Myanmar
- Asian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada tells citizens to leave Ethiopia at once because of conflict
Canada closing borders to travelers from seven southern African nations over COVID-19 fears
Tremendous potential to grow bilateral trade with Canada: Goyal
Canada closing borders to citizens from seven southern African nations over COVID-19 fears
Canada bans foreigners who have travelled in southern Africa