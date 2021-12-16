SSP Srinagar shunted; new officer from Manipur cadre takes over

Carrying out changes after a series of terror attacks here, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday shunted out SSP of Srinagar city Sandeep Choudhary and replaced him with Rakesh Balwal, an IPS officer from Manipur cadre.

An official order to his effect was issued by the J&K administration.

Balwal, whose experience in Jammu and Kashmir is through his stint in the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is a 2012 batch IPS officer from Manipur who was sent on deputation to the AGMUT cadre in October for a period of three years.

He would be the first non-Jammu and Kashmir cadre officer to be posted in the city after the cadre was merged with the Assam, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre following the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5, 2012.

Balwal, who hails from Udhampur in Jammu region, was on deputation to the NIA for a little over three years as Superintendent of Police during which he was a part of teams that investigated many terror-related cases, including the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed his car into the bus carrying them.

Choudhary, who is also 2012 batch IPS officer, was appointed SSP Srinagar in March this year. There was no word about the shunting but officials in the know said that there had been many terror attacks within the city, which included killing of minorities like prominent chemist M L Bindroo, a woman principal from Sikh community and a teacher hailing from the Jammu region.

Choudhary has been posted as SSP Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE).

Another important posting made was of Lakshay Sharma, an IPS officer of 2016 batch from Manipur cadre, according to the order. He was also sent on deputation to the AGMUT cadre (UT of J&K) for a period of three years in August. Sharma has been appointed the Superintendent of Police (South), a post which overlooks security of VVIP areas. There has been a reshuffle of others officers from various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

