Rajnath inaugurates Centre of Excellence in Land Survey at NIDEM

The Centre of Excellence will cater to the training needs of government officers and technical personnel who are involved in surveys exclusively in emerging technologies like drone surveys and satellite imagery-based surveys, it noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 19:16 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has inaugurated a Centre for Excellence in land survey at the National Institute of Defence Estates Management (NIDEM) to train government officers in drone-based surveys and satellite imagery-based surveys, the ministry said on Saturday.

The centre was inaugurated by Singh on December 16, the statement said.

''Defence Estates Organisation constantly undertakes land surveys as a part of their domain specialization and has thereby developed an expertise in this area of activity,'' it mentioned. The NIDEM was established in 1982 in the Meerut cantonment. The Centre of Excellence will cater to the training needs of government officers and technical personnel who are involved in surveys exclusively in emerging technologies like drone surveys and satellite imagery-based surveys, it noted. ''Nowadays real-time monitoring systems based on digital photogrammetric techniques, high-resolution satellite imagery, airborne and terrestrial laser scanner devices can give a set of powerful tools for geometric surveying and modelling,'' it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

