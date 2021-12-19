Left Menu

Mortar explosion leaves BSF jawan dead in Jaisalmer

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 19-12-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 12:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A BSF jawan was killed and four others were injured in a mortar explosion in the Kishangarh firing range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place when BSF jawans of the 136 batallion had come to take part in a training exercise. The deceased soldier was identified as Sandeep Singh, they said, adding the injured have been rushed to a hospital in Ramgarh.

Senior BSF and police officials have reached the spot to investigate the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

