3 arrested in connection with killing of private tutor in Delhi

Three men have been arrested for allegedly killing a private tutor and injuring his friend during a fight in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Mukesh (22), Raunak (19) and Rohit (23), all residents of Mangolpuri, they said. According to the police, they received information around 8.20 pm on December 14 about the fight and that two injured persons had been taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

After reaching the hospital, it was found that Amardeep (20) was declared brought dead and Sagar (20) was undergoing treatment, police said, adding that Sagar is also a private tutor. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the duo were going to meet their friend when they had a fight with the accused over some issue. A case was registered and investigation was taken up, the officer said. During investigation, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and identified the accused, they said.

Police arrested Rohit who disclosed that on that day, he returned from his work and joined Mukesh and Raunak at the market. While they were going to Mukesh's house for some work, the victims who were coming from the opposite direction collided with them and a fight ensued, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said. Later, the victims brought two more of their friends and another round of fight broke out in which Raunak and Mukesh stabbed the victims, he said. Police arrested Mukesh and Raunak from the railway underpass in Mangolpuri, they said. They got to know about the death of the victim through media reports and were hiding in a vacant shanty near railway lines, the police said.

