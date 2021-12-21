Whisky worth over Rs 5 lakh seized in Greater Noida, one held

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday seized in Greater Noida whisky worth over Rs 5 lakh that was being illegally transported in a passenger bus from Haryana to Bihar and arrested one person, officials said.

The double-decker bus was intercepted around 5 am on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway under the Dankaur police station limits, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida 3) Brajnandan Rai said, ''A local police team was checking vehicles in Dankaur area when the bus was intercepted as it looked suspicious to the officials.'' ''The bus driver did not have any proper documents and there were only five-six passengers inside the vehicle. It was a double-decker sleeper bus but had a special compartment towards its rear portion in which the liquor was kept,'' Rai told reporters.

After thorough checking, 90 cartons of whisky (1,080 bottles) with a market value of Rs 5.40 lakh were recovered from the compartment, the officer said, adding the liquor was strictly for sale in Haryana but was being illegally transported to Bihar.

ACP Rai said a man involved in the trafficking was arrested. He was identified as Upendra Singh, a native of Aligarh who was currently residing in Delhi.

''During the initial probe, the accused told the police that he purchased liquor from Haryana at a low cost and sold it in Bihar at thrice the rate,'' the officer said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case and further legal proceedings have been initiated, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)