Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Jazan - Saudi state media

A Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident were killed as a result of a Houthi projectile that hit the southern Saudi city of Jazan on Friday, Saudi state media reported citing a coalition statement.

The projectile caused seven injuries, six of which are Saudi and one Bengali resident and left 12 cars and two shops damaged, the Saudi state news agency said. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen carried an attack later on Friday to address what it called as "the attacks origins" and said it will follow that with a wider attack over Houthi military targets.

The main Houthi's news outlet Al Masirah TV said a child and a woman were killed and seven more were injured in the coalition strikes over Yemen's Al Mahwit governorate. Another Houthi Projectile hit Saudi's Najran causing materialistic damage.

Houthi's Friday's cross-border attacks come after the coalition struck a Houthi military camp in the center of the Yemeni Capital Sanaa early on Friday. Residents told Reuters that explosions had rocked Sanaa as a result of the coalition strikes.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa.

