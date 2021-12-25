Left Menu

Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Jazan - Saudi state media

A Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident were killed as a result of a Houthi projectile that hit the southern Saudi city of Jazan on Friday, Saudi state media reported citing a coalition statement. The projectile caused seven injuries, six of which are Saudi and one Bengali resident and left 12 cars and two shops damaged, the Saudi state news agency said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2021 03:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 03:25 IST
Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Jazan - Saudi state media

A Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident were killed as a result of a Houthi projectile that hit the southern Saudi city of Jazan on Friday, Saudi state media reported citing a coalition statement.

The projectile caused seven injuries, six of which are Saudi and one Bengali resident and left 12 cars and two shops damaged, the Saudi state news agency said. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen carried an attack later on Friday to address what it called as "the attacks origins" and said it will follow that with a wider attack over Houthi military targets.

The main Houthi's news outlet Al Masirah TV said a child and a woman were killed and seven more were injured in the coalition strikes over Yemen's Al Mahwit governorate. Another Houthi Projectile hit Saudi's Najran causing materialistic damage.

Houthi's Friday's cross-border attacks come after the coalition struck a Houthi military camp in the center of the Yemeni Capital Sanaa early on Friday. Residents told Reuters that explosions had rocked Sanaa as a result of the coalition strikes.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global
4
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021