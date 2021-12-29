Scotch whisky worth Rs 4 crore seized, 4 nabbed

Foreign liquor worth Rs 4 crore was seized during a raid at a warehouse here, district officials said on Wednesday. Sixty bottles of Scotch whisky were recovered from a man in Moradabad district during a raid earlier, they said. The man upon interrogation revealed he had purchased the seized whisky from a godown owned by a man named Kunal Chawla, District excise officer RK singh told PTI. A total of 5,240 cartons of different foreign brands were seized which were stocked in the warehouse in two trucks and cars, he said.

Four men, identified as Raman, Ranvir, Sunil, and Lalji, who were present there at the time of the raid have been arrested, Singh said.

He said Chawla, the liquor trader, had sold the liquor to prevent paying the excise duty, causing a “great loss” to the government exchequer.

