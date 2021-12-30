Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of recruiting teenage girls for Epstein sex abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty by a U.S. jury on Wednesday of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, sealing a remarkable fall from grace for the British socialite. Maxwell, 60, was accused of recruiting and grooming https://www.reuters.com/world/us/opening-statements-ghislaine-maxwell-sex-abuse-case-set-begin-2021-11-29 four teenagers between 1994 and 2004 for Epstein, her former boyfriend who killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges of his own.

She was convicted on five of six counts. After the verdict was read, Maxwell pulled down her face mask and poured herself a glass of water. As members of the jury affirmed one-by-one that their verdict was unanimous, defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca patted Maxwell on her upper back. An expressionless Maxwell looked briefly at two siblings seated in the front row of the audience as she left the courtroom.

Along with the trials of movie producer Harvey Weinstein and singer R. Kelly, Maxwell's case is among the highest-profile trials to take place in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to speak out about sexual abuse by famous and powerful people. During the trial's closing arguments in federal court in Manhattan a prosecutor said Maxwell was Epstein's "partner in crime https://www.reuters.com/world/us/closing-arguments-ghislaine-maxwells-sex-abuse-trial-kick-off-2021-12-20. "

"Ghislaine Maxwell made her own choices. She committed crimes hand in hand with Jeffrey Epstein. She was a grown woman who knew exactly what she was doing," Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe said. Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, applauded the verdict in a statement that said Maxwell was convicted of "one of the worst crimes imaginable."

"The road to justice has been far too long," his statement said. "But, today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls – now grown women – who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom." Maxwell's attorneys had argued she was being used as a scapegoat for Epstein and sought to portray the accounts of her four accusers as not credible, saying their memories had been corrupted over the decades and that they were motivated by money.

"Epstein's death left a gaping hole in the pursuit of justice for many of these women," Maxwell's defense lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said. "She's filling that hole, and filling that empty chair." Maxwell dated Epstein for several years in the 1990s, when the pair attended high society parties and traveled on luxurious private jets.

A few months after Epstein's death, Maxwell purchased a home https://www.reuters.com/article/us-people-ghislaine-maxwell-bradford/a-good-place-to-hide-new-hampshire-locals-had-no-idea-jeffrey-epstein-ally-holed-up-nearby-idUSKBN2433D5 for $1 million in cash in Bradford, New Hampshire where she remained out of the limelight until her July 2020 arrest. An FBI official said Maxwell had "slithered away." Maxwell, a daughter of British press baron Robert Maxwell, had been accustomed to opulence all her life.

Her father founded a publishing house and owned tabloids including the Daily Mirror. He was found dead off his yacht near the Canary Islands in 1991. GRAPHIC TESTIMONY

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan did not say when Maxwell would be sentenced. The jury deliberated for five full days before reaching the verdict. During the trial, jurors heard emotional and graphic testimony from four women, two of whom said they were 14 when Epstein began abusing them. Three of the women said Maxwell herself had inappropriately touched them.

Prosecutors displayed for the jury a green massage table that was seized from Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida, estate in 2005. Three of the four accusers said they gave Epstein massages that escalated into sexual activity. Epstein's arrest and suicide drew attention to Maxwell's role in his abuses, and to the financier's relationships with prominent figures like former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Britain's Prince Andrew and billionaire investor Leon Black. None has been charged with crimes related to Epstein.

The prince, https://www.reuters.com/world/us/maxwell-jury-resume-deliberations-after-judge-warns-omicron-risk-2021-12-29 a former friend of Epstein, is defending against a civil lawsuit in Manhattan claiming he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, another of Epstein's accusers. Andrew has denied her claims. The one charge Maxwell was acquitted on - enticing an underage girl to travel for the purpose of illegal sexual activity - carried a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

That charge pertained only to a woman known by the pseudonym Jane, who testified that she was 14 when Epstein first abused her in 1994. Jane said she often traveled to Epstein's homes in New Mexico and New York, where some of the abuse took place, and that Maxwell sometimes helped coordinate her travel.

Maxwell sometimes took part in her sexual encounters with Epstein and acted as if it was normal, Jane testified. "It made me feel confused because that did not feel normal to me," Jane said. "I'd never seen anything like this or felt anything like this."

Despite the not guilty verdict on that count, the jury appeared to find other aspects of Jane's story credible. They convicted Maxwell of transporting a minor to travel for illegal sex acts, another count that pertained solely to Jane. Moe said during her closing argument that Maxwell's presence made young girls feel comfortable with Epstein. Otherwise, receiving an invitation to spend time with a middle-aged man would have seemed "creepy" and "set off alarm bells," Moe said.

"Epstein could not have done this alone," she said. Moe reminded jurors of bank records they saw at trial showing that Epstein paid Maxwell millions of dollars over the years. She said Maxwell was motivated to do whatever it took to keep Epstein happy in order to maintain her luxurious lifestyle.

Defense attorney Laura Menninger countered during closing arguments that Maxwell was an innocent woman and that prosecutors had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Maxwell was aware of or involved in any crimes Epstein committed. Maxwell's lawyers aggressively pushed back on the accusers' accounts during the trial, arguing that their stories had shifted over the years.

Maxwell's defense said the women were motivated by money to implicate Maxwell since all four had received million-dollar awards from a compensation fund for Epstein's victims. But the women disputed those characterizations, saying they decided to testify out of a desire for justice, not money.

"Money will not ever fix what that woman has done to me," testified one woman, known by her first name Carolyn.

