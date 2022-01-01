Left Menu

Govt laxity responsible for stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in J-K, alleges Mayawati

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-01-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 13:23 IST
Govt laxity responsible for stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in J-K, alleges Mayawati
Mayawati Image Credit: ANI
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir government's ''laxity'' led to the stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine early on Saturday.

At least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in the stampede triggered by a heavy rush of devotees, officials said.

''It is extremely saddening... going by the reports in the media, the laxity of the government is visible. The administration must seriously ponder over this incident so that such situations are not repeated,'' Mayawati said during a press conference here.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said according to preliminary information, a minor altercation broke out among some boys, and within seconds, there was a stampede situation.

''Police and officials of the civil administration were quick to respond, and the order within the crowd was immediately restored, but by that time, the damage had been done,'' he said.

The stampede occurred around 2.30 am near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine located atop the Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

