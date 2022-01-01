Left Menu

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Kupwara

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.The encounter took place in Jumagund area of the north Kashmir district. One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter at Jumagund area of Kupwara. JmuKmrPolice, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-01-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 18:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The encounter took place in Jumagund area of the north Kashmir district. ''One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter at Jumagund area of Kupwara. Army & Police are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,'' the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

