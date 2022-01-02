Left Menu

Huge cache of explosives recovered from Mizoram jungle

An improvised explosive device IED, lead-acid batteries, detonators and other items were also recovered during the operation carried out at a spot close to Mawhre village on December 31, the officer said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 02-01-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 18:18 IST
Security forces have recovered a huge cache of explosives and warlike stores from a jungle in Mizoram's Siaha district near the Myanmar border, an Assam Rifles officer said on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, personnel of Assam Rifles and the state police seized 81 kilograms of liquid explosives, 94 kilograms of granular explosives and 395 kilograms of gelatin rods. An improvised explosive device (IED), lead-acid batteries, detonators and other items were also recovered during the operation carried out at a spot close to Mawhre village on December 31, the officer said. He said the recoveries prevented major untoward incidents.

